Church Holds Supply & Food Drive for Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill is holding a food and supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Pastor Jonathan Pannell says they are working to collect as many donations as possible and will send their first truck full on September 21st.

Items needed are cleaning supplies, nonperishable food, toiletries and more. Pannell says they are working to pack crisis kits so when they arrive they can distribute them.

He’s asking the entire community to get involved to make this happen.

If you would like to donate you can drop off items at the church at 998 Dunlap Roddey Road. If no one is there they say leave them under the carport. They hope to fill more than one truck but again the first shipment will leave on September 21st.

Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill

For a full list of supplies and information, visit: https://emmanuelnazarene.org/hurricane?fbclid=IwAR2AOST5Iea2ur9MreVPXRS9SHJkXnh_zrouXfrSr2dbjnwX7-uROuyGERk