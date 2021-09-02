Same Tradition, Different Name – Pete’s BBQ Returns as “Secondhand Smoke”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Its a Rock Hill tradirion dating back more than 50 years ago, Pete’s BBQ.

The founder, Pete Wheeles passed away in 2019 at the age of 99. He closed the business that was ran out of his backyard in 2018.

The staff that was right along side Pete each holiday the BBQ was provided are now grown up and wanting to keep Pete’s legacy alive by bringing back the tradition under a new name, Secondhand Smoke.

The BBQ will be available beginning this Friday, September 3rd for the Labor Day holiday.

It will also be sold on Veterans Day weekend, Memorial Day and 4th of July weekend.

Orgainzers say they are no longer taking pre-orders because of the demand. You can stop by 3083 India Hook Road, Rock Hill this Friday, Saturday and Monday from 7 AM until 6 PM to order.

https://www.facebook.com/events/566630731197925?ref=newsfeed

Call (803) 629-9590 for more information and questions.