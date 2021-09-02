Pleasant Knoll Middle School to Transition to Virtual Learning Due to COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District says Pleasant Knoll Middle School will switch from face to face learning to virtual learning for all students beginning Friday, September 3rd.

District officials say this is due to a rise in COVID-19 positive cases that have shown the presence of community spread at the school.

Officials say in order to slow the spread of the virus, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days which is recommended by S.C. DHEC.

Students will return to face to face learning on Friday, September 17th.

All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.

Below is more information from the district:

We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind.

School administration and teachers will communicate specific details for the virtual learning process.