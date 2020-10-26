The United Way of Lancaster Looking for Volunteers for Tax Season 2021

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) United Way of Lancaster County is looking for volunteers to spend time learning about taxes and volunteer for the 2021 tax season.

Volunteers will be trained with Internal Revenue Service tax materials to help

people with federal and state individual income tax returns.

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, volunteers can learn to prepare simple federal and state tax returns.

Volunteers will be asked to spend 4 hours a week at VITA/TCE site from mid-January through April 15th. VITA/TCE sites use computers to prepare and electronically transmit tax returns.

Leaders say no accounting experience is required to volunteer for these positions. VITA/TCE volunteers will have the opportunity to take training sessions—in class, online, or through self-study. They will be tested on what they’ve learned.

Once certified, volunteers are assigned to VITA/TCE sites in neighborhood

community centers, libraries, churches, etc. in locations convenient to VITA/TCE customers.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Amber

Jackson at 803-283-8923.