“Lights On Afterschool” – How the Pandemic Has impacted After School Programs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) October is “lights on Afterschool” month. It is a chance to shine a light on the importance of after school programs.

Many after school programs are seeing a negative impact due to the COVID – 19 Pandemic.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, 3 in 4 after school programs in the nation report that they are at risk for laying off staff or closing as a result of the pandemic.

Young Rembrandts is an after school program that serves students in the Tri-County.

The owner Eric More joined CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to talk about the importance of after school programs.