ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Zeta Amicae organizers say despite this past Sunday’s rainy weather they had a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Drive-by.

The event was an initiative sponsored by Zeta Amicae of Rock Hill and part of their Zetas Helping Other People Excel effort.

The money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.