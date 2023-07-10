The Thread holds groundbreaking for historic textile mill – transformation coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After nearly five months of demolition, a groundbreaking event took place to mark the start of construction on the Thread.

The Thread is the all new restaurant, retail, office, and event space coming to Rock Hill’s historic textile mill located on 220 White Street.

Up until this point, project officials say the work has mostly been tearing down unwanted parts of the building for various reasons, including creating an open air court yard in the middle of the warehouse.

Construction is now beginning to finalize the site, with Thread higher-ups saying they’re also working to find local businesses to occupy the space.

A Project Manager with Choate Construction, added that construction is currently ahead of schedule, with the expectation being that all work will be completed within the next 11 months.

Thread officials are also finishing up the plans for phase two of the 400,000 square foot project, saying it will focus on the loft apartments coming to the site.