ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County first responders called out to a scary call. CN2 speaks the family who’s car was hit by a trailer, they’re hoping their dog will be found.

Plus, The Thread holds its official groundbreaking. Just one more impressive development around Old Town Rock Hill.

Also, shooting involving teens in Rock Hill, volunteers are cleaning up Goat Island and Laurabree and Lucas talk vacations during the Rundown!

CN2 has all this and more on our latest CN2 Newscast.