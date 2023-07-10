Family hurt in crash searches for missing dog that ran from scene

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a truck that troopers say left the scene of a crash in Chester County that left three people with serious injuries.

According to first responders a utility trailer disconnected from a white pick-up truck traveling south-bound on Interstate 77, near mile marker 68 in Richburg around noon on Saturday, July 8th.

The trailer went into the north-bound lane, struck another vehicle and a truck pulling a camper. Three people were entrapped and were removed by other drivers. Traffic in both directions was closed to make access for incoming flight services, according to Richburg Fire Chief, T Melton.

What was supposed to be a trip filled with camping and memories, quickly turned into the unthinkable for Tiffany Greene, Lee Wood and their 3 year old Daughter Paisley of Leesville, South Carolina who were heading to camp at Carowinds.

Tiffany spoke with CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone on this Monday as she is recovering in a Spartanburg hospital with several serious injuries.

The three, plus their family dog, Cash were hit by that trailer that disconnected from a white pick up truck on interstate 77 near Richburg Saturday afternoon. Cash ran from the scene and many people have been searching for him.

Chief, T Melton says the trailer also hit another vehicle and that driver was transported for serious injuries as well. Tiffany was flown by helicopter for help, while Lee was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. Paisley, thankfully walked away with only a scratch.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says its searching for the white pick up truck that left the scene and is reminding everyone to make sure trailers are properly connected while traveling.

Tiffany says they are thankful and grateful to be alive. Tiffany’s mother, Marie Orr says she is thankful her family will be okay but they have a long road to recovery a head.

The family is asking drivers to be aware of others on the roads.

Anyone with information about the white pick up truck are asked to submit your anonymous tip calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-768-1503.