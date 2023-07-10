Rock Hill Police Investigating Shooting – 17 year old charged

On this Monday, July 10th at 11:33 am., Rock Hill Police say they responded to a home in the 1400 block of Fieldcrest Circle for a shooting. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 17 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken by EMS to CMC in Charlotte, NC.

Officers say they located the 17-year-old male suspect outside the residence and took him into custody. The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene. The firearm believed to be use in the incident was recovered. The teen suspect is charged with the following offenses: Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Pistol by a person under 18.

He is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. This investigation is ongoing currently and charges are pending.