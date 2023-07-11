New budget set to add more firefighters to busy county

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Richburg Fire and Rescue will soon be able to add more manpower thanks to county leaders.

Chester County Council recently passed its budget which will allow Richburg Fire to hire nine full-time firefighters, a first for the the department when it comes to 24-7 coverage with paid first responders.

Chief T Melton says this is something they’ve been pushing for for years and he says he’s very thankful to the new county administrator for seeing a need as the area continues to grow.

“This is going to give us a lot more coverage. It will help increase some of our response times at night. And we will have a dedicated staff that will be here. They can start building relationships out in the community and getting out in these industrial facilities”, says Melton.

Chief Melton says since 2019 they’ve seen a 47 percent increase in calls and will need even more help, but believes this is a good start. He says they will still rely greatly on volunteers who work so hard to provide coverage to their community.