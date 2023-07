LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says 33 year old Joshua Britten of Lancaster died after an unknown vehicle hit him on Highway 200 South in Lancaster Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 9:30 PM when that unknown vehicle hit Britten then left the scene.

The fatal hit and run is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.