The Lancaster Police Department getting ready for its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

Lancaster, S.C. (CN2 Today) – The Lancaster Police Department has announced its partnership with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign aims to increase awareness about the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to data from the NHTSA, impaired driving incidents have increased, with fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes rising by 14.2% from 2020 to 2021.

With the Labor Day holiday approaching, the Lancaster Police Department states there is an expected increase in drunk-driving incidents on the roadways.

To combat this, the Lancaster Police Department has deployed additional officers to conduct traffic enforcement over the next few weeks.

The department urges drivers to make responsible decisions and not drink and drive.

Chief Don Roper emphasized the importance of securing a safe ride home with a ride share or sober driver or simply staying put for the evening if you’ve had too much to drink.

The consequences of drunk driving can be severe, with costly fines and potential jail time. The safety of all individuals on the road is of utmost concern.