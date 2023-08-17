CN2 Newscast – Two Fire Districts merge, Back to School Rally, & Volunteers season preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Indian Land Fire District and Pleasant Valley Fire District have been consolidated into one district following a decision made by the Lancaster County Council.

Also, Rock Hill School District kicked off the new academic year with singing, dancing, and games during a back to school rally at the Winthrop University Colosseum.

Plus in sports, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder has a season preview for The Andrew Jackson volunteers.

See all those stories and more in the August 17th edition of CN2 News.

