York County agencies coming together to create “unified destination brand”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Visit York County, York County Economic Development, and the York County Regional Chamber Foundation have established a unified destination brand.

The aim is to appeal to visitors, industries, residents, and employers and maximize resources while forwarding the strategic priorities of each organization.

Andy Clinton, President and CEO of Visit York County, said, “This area is transforming unlike ever before and we must continue to evolve to remain competitive. Siloed external marketing produces varying interpretations of what our community has to offer. This unified brand will increase engagement with those looking to visit, invest, relocate, work, or start a business in York County.”

The project will focus on equipping each organization and its stakeholders with messaging and resources to reach target audiences effectively.

There will be no changes to logos or organizational structures. The unified destination brand comes from Visit York County and York County Economic Development’s strategic plans.

David Swenson, Director of York County Economic Development, said, “When we can align a strong message with a solid brand with multiple highly productive groups, we will better maximize resources, expertise and collective results to benefit the entire county and even the region.”

The six-month process will incorporate new and existing feedback from community leaders and local stakeholders. A marketing and advertising agency based out of Greenville, South Carolina, will facilitate the project.

Equal financial contributions for the project were provided by Visit York County, York County Economic Development Growth Partners, the York County Regional Chamber Foundation, and Visit York County’s Partners in Tourism Foundation.