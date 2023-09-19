The “future of healthcare” – MUSC Lancaster shows off Da Vinci Surgical System

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center says its surgeons have completed more than 600 surgeries with its robotic machine named the da Vinci Surgical System. Leaders say the machine offers residents within the community access to better healthcare in their hometown.

On this Tuesday the hospital showed off the cutting-edge surgical care to community members and York Technical college students studying in the medical field.

During the event, students could practice on the robot as if they were in an operating room. Officials with the Da Vinci say even though its a robot, the surgeon is in complete control, making patient outcomes and recovery times much smoother.

The da Vinci has performed surgeries of urology, gynecology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery.

MUSC Lancaster Medical Center got the Da Vinci Surgical System in February 2022.

On Wednesday Lancaster School District STEM and STEAM – as well as Chester County students will be on site to participate in different activities about the Da Vinci.