Rock Hill bank employees run & hide during robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – TD Bank employees said they ran into a room locking the door during a suspected robbery.

According to Rock Hill Police, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 4:53 p.m., officers responded to 2609 Mills Park Drive (TD Bank) for a robbery.

Employees told authorities a medium build white male wearing a grey tee shirt, glasses, and a hat entered the bank walking over to the teller line.

The employees said the man asked the teller for money and when the teller asked for an account number, the man responded by saying it was a robbery.

The report said the man did not show or indicate he had a weapon on him.

Investigators said the teller got another employee and ran to a room locking the door behind them as the male suspect ran out of the bank.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone in the area where this occurred, who can help with the suspect’s identification is asked to call (803) 329-7293.