Lancaster Co. Sheriff Deputy graduates from the FBI National Academy

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Eric S. Jaillette successfully completed the 287th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The selection for this program is a prestigious honor, and nationally, less than one percent of officers have the opportunity to participate.

Renowned internationally for its academic excellence, the National Academy provides ten weeks of advanced training in communication, leadership, and physical fitness. Participants must demonstrate a strong professional track record within their agencies.

On average, National Academy participants possess 21 years of law enforcement experience and hold executive-level positions. They enroll in courses offered through the University of Virginia, earning both undergraduate and graduate academic credits. Additionally, they undergo regular and intensive physical training.

The 287th session of the FBI National Academy included 199 law enforcement officers from 46 states, the District of Columbia, 21 countries, four military organizations, and three federal civilian organizations.

Instruction is conducted by FBI Academy instructors, FBI special agents, and staff members with advanced degrees, many of whom enjoy international recognition in their specialized fields.

The National Academy’s inception dates back to 1935, and it takes place at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where FBI special agents and intelligence analysts receive their training. Over the years, the National Academy has graduated a total of 54,565 participants.

Captain Jaillette, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq, joined the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in December 2004 as a patrol deputy.

He steadily ascended the ranks, holding positions such as patrol sergeant, training sergeant, narcotics investigator, lieutenant overseeing the narcotics division, and currently, captain overseeing patrol operations in the county’s three patrol districts.

He has also served as a K-9 handler and SWAT commander. He holds certifications from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as a basic instructor and firearms instructor and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice.

Sheriff Barry Faile expressed his satisfaction in nominating Captain Jaillette for the FBI National Academy and was thrilled by his acceptance. “Eric began his journey with us at the bottom of the ladder, as most do,” said Sheriff Faile. “He has shown great motivation to improve himself and our agency, and he has undertaken tasks and assignments beyond the call of duty, excelling in each. Eric possesses natural leadership qualities. Officers within our patrol division and throughout the agency hold him in high regard for his knowledge and skills, appreciating his guidance and counsel. Captain Jaillette’s capable leadership ensures the effectiveness of our patrol division, and I take immense pride in his distinction as the first graduate of the FBI National Academy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.”