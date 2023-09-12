Former Lancaster Co. Detention Center Correctional Officer Arrested

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged 29-year-old, Christopher La’Keith Stevenson, with Assault & Battery 3rd degree.

According to the warrant, on May 29th, 2023, while working as a correctional officer at Lancaster County Detention Center, Stevenson walked around the general population dorm area looking for a missing eating utensil.

it went on to say that Stevenson approached an inmate and unprovoked proceeded to hit them in the right side of his face causing a bruise under his right eye.

Multiple people gave witness statements regarding the event and surveillance video corroborated the incident.

As of May 31st, Stevenson has sense been let go as a Correctional Officer from the Lancaster County Detention Center.

