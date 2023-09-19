Crime Stopper of York County gives law enforcement a lesson to enhance their skills in the field

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Crime Stoppers of York County held its first-ever special law enforcement training for agencies across York County.

Those who attended the training event got to hear from Megan France, a training specialist for law enforcement out the University of Tennessee. She spoke about emotional intelligence when interacting with the public and other law enforcement personnel.

Crime Stoppers of York County said they wanted to bring this training to law enforcement as a way to better their skills when out in the field, but to also provide them with more resources for free.

All proceeds from this event go back to Crime Stoppers of York County’s tip pool for those who give tips that lead to arrests.

If you have a tip when it comes to a crime in York County you can reach out by visiting CrimeStoppersofYorkCounty.com