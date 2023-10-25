The “Carolina Squat” a popular truck modification that was outlawed is soon to take effect

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The “Carolina Squat” that was outlawed on May 16th by the South Carolina Legislature and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take effect on November 12th, 2023.

The law makes it illegal to drive a passenger vehicle on the highway if the vehicle is altered so the height of the front fender is four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.

According to the Lanaster County Sheriff’s Office a first offense is punishable by a fine of $100.00. A second offense within five years carries a $200 fine. A third or subsequent offense within five years costs $300 and results in a one-year suspension of the driver’s license.

The act also makes it illegal to drive a passenger vehicle other than a pickup truck on public roads which has been raised or lowered more than six inches even if it is still leveled. The fine for this offence will be $25 to $50.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office warns community members that beginning on November 12th and for the following 180 days, law enforcement officers observing violations of these new restrictions will be writing warning tickets to the drivers of these vehicles.

However, beginning on May 10th, 2024, officers will begin issuing tickets and court dates, and the fines will be assessed against those found guilty in the magistrate court.

Sheriff Barry Faile releasing this statement, “The legislature heard from constituents and recognized the danger these heavily modified vehicles pose. Anybody driving one of these soon-to-be illegal cars or trucks should take notice and start now bringing these vehicles into compliance with the law. Our deputies and officers all over the state will begin making traffic stops and pulling a tape measure on these vehicles in about three weeks. We hope we don’t have to start writing tickets next spring.”