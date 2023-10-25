CN2 Business Spotlight – Clover Skate Shop pushes for Skate Parks in the region

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are rolling into the world of skateboarding, as a new skate shop in Clover is not just serving the skating community, but also pushing for the creation of skate parks and skate-friendly areas in the region.

It’s Wheels Up in tonight’s CN2’s Business Spotlight.

Located on 518 South Main Street in Clover, Textile Skate Shop offers a wide range of skating apparel and accessories.

Besides the physical store Will Stout, owner of Textile Skate Shop, has been holding pop up skating events across Clover to give skaters a place to skate.

Stout has also been pushing for a skate park to come to Clover area and after speaking with the Town Council has been told they need to see a want for this before they can began rolling in that direction.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.