Abandoned building catches fire in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire crews responding to a fire at a vacant building in the city that has been home to many businesses in the past.

Crews still out on this Wednesday at this building, which is located on the corner of East White Street and Charlotte Avenue after it went up in flames overnight.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation and thankfully no one was injured.

A Rock Hill police officer actually saw the blaze and called first responders. The call came in just after 1 AM.