The Arts Center at Fountain Park Designates Firm for Design

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Arts Center at Fountain Park (ACFP), with an adjacent black box theatre, will be located in downtown Rock Hill by the Fountain. The 850 seat premiere facility will become a multi-use performance space to include dance, music and theatre.

The Center is another step closer today announcing a designer for the project officially jump starting process of design and build.

The Arts Center at Fountain Park proudly announced today the choice of Pfeiffer, a specialty design studio of Perkins Eastman, to design the performing arts center in the revitalized Fountain Park area of Rock Hill, SC. The multi-year design project officially kicked off this month and will begin by gathering community input.

Pfeiffer went through a rigorous vetting process to earn the project beginning in September. The Selection Committee comprised ACFP Board Members Matt Dosch, Grazier Rhea, and Justin Smith, along with John Taylor, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism for City of Rock Hill, and Todd Leahy, Executive Director of ACFP.

Seventeen firms responded to the posted RFP, and six finalists came to Rock Hill for in-person interviews, during which they presented their capabilities and vision for the project. The selection committee focused on samples of work and the prospective team of designers and consultants assembled. ACFP sought a talented design firm that included local experts when needed. After months of evaluation, Pfeiffer was notified they had won the project in December.

