Minute in History: Broad River Mercantile / Efird’s Department Store

If you’re in historic downtown Chester, you’ll want to stop by Broad River Mercantile. This one-of-a-kind shop is stocked with everything you could want, from hunting and fishing gear to boutique apparel. But before it was Chester’s one-stop-shop for outdoor gear and clothing, it was Efird’s Department store.

