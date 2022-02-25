New Performing Arts Center Possibly Coming to Old Town – Exec. Director Job Posted

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new performing arts center is possibly coming to Old Town, Rock Hill. And, while it’s still in the exploration process, leaders have posted a job description for someone to head the potential venue and research fundraising opportunities.

The job posting says they are looking for the first Executive Director of what’s being called The Arts Center at Fountain Park, a dedicated space to celebrate the arts and arts education.

The listing goes on to say they are seeking a 21st Century Leader to help build the region’s premier arts destination. The Executive Director must bring the leadership skills and experience to nurture a strong, diverse set of relationships and inspire professionals and volunteers. The position will involve fundraising, marketing, programming and more.

If you, or someone you know is qualified and interested in applying, click here: Fountain Park Executive Director