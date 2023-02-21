Driver dies after loosing control of truck to avoid head-on collision

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that happened Monday, February 20th a little after noon on S.C. 97 (Great Fall Hwy.), 5 miles North of Blackstock after troopers say a driver ran off the road in response to a vehicle crossing the center line.

Officials say the driver of the 2018 Toyota pick-up truck died after loosing control, striking a fence, a brick wall and another fence when the vehicle left the road to avoid an approaching vehicle crossing the center line, according to troopers.

Two passengers were also inside of the Toyota and were transported by EMS for further care.

The driver was flown to a Charlotte hospital where the driver died from injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the approaching vehicle is unknown.

The SC Highway Patrol says this is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.