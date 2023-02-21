Works of Featured Artist Tanya Murphy on exhibit during Black History Month

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Town of Clover is holding an art showcase featuring different types of artwork from realistic to abstract to honor Black History Month at the town’s Gallery 120 studio.

While this is a chance to show off the art of community members they are also featuring works from artist -Tanya Murphy.

Murphy, who is well known in the art community with her unique style in the use of layers and texture, say’s when you look at her art you sometimes are not able to truly get everything in one take.

Featured Artist Tanya Murphy says, “It’s resounding with people with how it resounds with me . . . That’s a universal story if you have ever grown up in the south so people resound with that.”

They went on to say that this is a chance to allow new artists to who their work in the art community on a professional level.

The event will will take place all throughout the month of February.

Want to go?

Gallery 120

Throughout the Month of February

120 Bethel St. Clover SC 29710