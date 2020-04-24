The 1000 Masks Project – How One Teen is Giving Bk

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Fort Mill High School student, Aksh Patel has been on a mission.

“One by one people started helping me and before I knew it I was at 4,000 dollars,” says Aksh.

That mission is to raise enough money to buy 1,000 N-95 masks for healthcare workers and first responders on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My dad is a cardiologist here at Piedmont and he was telling me about the shortage of supplies and how they are trying their best to conserve as much as equipment as they can and that meant using them for multiple days. So it really hit home for me because I know how much these medical professionals means to the community and how much my dad means to be so I feel like I had to help them, says Aksh.

Aksh says after his dad told him about the need, he got to work. Calling his purpose, The 1000 Masks Project.

He has been handing out the masks to local hospitals, healthcare centers, fire deparments and police departments.