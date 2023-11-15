Tender Hearts Ministries building a village to fight hunger and homelessness

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York’s Tender Hearts Ministries brought area churches and non-profits together Wednesday for a Luncheon aimed at promoting team work during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The week is designed to educate the public on the struggles Tender Hearts says more than 37 million Americans living below the poverty line are facing this holiday season.

Paje Surratt with Tender Hearts says the goal of the Luncheon is to promote networking between organizations around York and Chester Counties, in an effort to build what representatives call a village that will make finding help for those in need much easier.

“This is York County’s village,” Surratt said about the room full of non-profit and church representatives. “Getting together and hugging each other and say I’ve got a client that needs this, I’ve got a client that needs this, if I can’t help them, then we’ve met people that can help.”

The week of awareness will continue through Saturday, November 18th. Tender Hearts officials urge those who can, to volunteer or donate as its the best way to help anyone dealing with hunger or homelessness.