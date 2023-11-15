ChristmasVille is back, making the season magical for all

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – ChristmasVille is a yearly festival held in Rock Hill that celebrates the holiday season.

The festival features a variety of activities, including live performances, art exhibitions, holiday markets, and holiday decorations throughout the city.

The 2023 festival theme is ‘belonging.’ The 2023 ChristmasVille Board wants to thank it’s sponsors that they say keeps the festival activities affordable (and free in most cases).

CN2’s Laurabree Monday has more on what we can see at this year’s festival. She speaks with both Allison Cleveland, the Executive Director of ChristmasVille and Alice Davis, the Festival Chair.

