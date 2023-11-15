Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy & K-9 involved in a 3-vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County deputy and his K-9 are expected to be okay after being involved in a 3-vehicle crash.

The wreck taking place at Possum Hollow Road and Highway 521 in Indian Land a little after 9:00am this Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say the deputy was transported to an area hospital to be treated and his K-9 will be checked out by a veterinarian.

Both are expected to be recover.

There were two other cars involved. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigation what caused the crash.