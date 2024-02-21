Tega Cay Deer Culling Operation Announce Results with 38 Deer Culled Over Two Phases

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Numbers now being released for just how successful the deer culling operation was in Tega Cay.

The Department of Natural Resources, USDA and the city sharing that during the January effort 21 deer were killed over 3 days.

In February, again over the course of 3 days 17 deer were killed.

The police chief sharing safety was top priority, adding they achieved their goal during this process.

More on that in a moment but first, Catawba Nation leaders publicly thanking Tega Cay for its deer management program.

More details about how they kept the community safe were shared during that council meeting.

The chief says, there were 3 priorities in their operational plan, they include enforcement, visibility and education.

A cease operation option was always on the table for anyone involved with the plan. To hear the entire presentation, just visit the city of Tega Cay’s website.