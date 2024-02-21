Come-See-Me shows off new logo for the 60th year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Despite some of the chilly temperatures we are experiencing, Spring is in the air, as the 2024 Logo for Rock Hill’s Come See Me Festival was unveiled on this Wednesday.

There he is! This year’s theme is “All Frogs and Friends” are welcomed.

The 2024 Festival Chair, Chris Hood unveiling this year’s logo that he got to help design in front of many fans at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

This is the 60th year of the Come See Me Festival and on each table were logos from past festival logos. Hood wanting all to know, while all frogs are different everyone is welcome during Come-See-Me.

Also, during the celebration this Wednesday, the 2024 Come See Me Merit Award winners were recognized.

There are six in total and these individuals are being honored for their dedicated service to the community.

The Come-See-Me festival dates this year are April 11th through the 20th.

New this year is its first ever Disc Golf Tournament on the first Sunday of the festival at Winthrop Farm.