Tega Cay City Council holds special meeting related to Marina Overlay District

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Happening at 6PM, Monday, January 22nd in Tega Cay a special called city council meeting is underway where residents are expected to come out to voice their frustrations as council plans to vote on several issues dealing with the Marina Overlay District.

The overlay district is to designed to help increase development potential near the marina, according the Tega Cay.

One concern from resident Jennifer Thatcher and others is the potential for a hotel along Tega Cay Drive on the property the Tega Cay Marina owns.

According to city leaders, the land is zoned residential, and the owner would have to request to rezone the property from residential to commercial through the Planning Commission.

If the request is approved, it would then move to the council for two readings. On the flip side, if the amendment Monday night is approved, it will remove the use of a hotel from the Marina Overlay District.

Another repeal on the table is the exchange of the underused roadway of Marina Drive to the Tega Cay Marina in exchange for sidewalks in the area along Tega Cay Drive.

If the council votes to repeal Ordinance 585, the roadway and sidewalk exchange will no longer be on the agenda for council to vote on.

Thatcher, who lives near the marina says she and other residents have been fighting for answers and transparency from the city manager when it comes to the development in the Marina Overlay District. She speaks with CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the above video.

City leaders say they always encourage residents to call City Hall and that their staff is available to answer questions.

More information on Marina Overlay District concerns: https://www.tegacaysc.org/1826/Marina-Related-Information