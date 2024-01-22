Early voting for Democratic Presidential Primary in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early Voting is now underway in South Carolina for the Democratic Presidential Primary.

The Presidential Primary is the process by which a political party selects its nominee for President of the United States.

Currently Presidential Candidates Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, & Marianne Williamson are running in the Democratic Primary.

Presidential Candidates Ryan Binkley, Nikki Haley, & Donald Trump are running for the Republican primary. That will open February 24th.

Here in York County, there are four places where you can vote early and in-person. Those locations are The York County Government Center in York, Baxter Hood Center at York Tech, First United Methodist Church (124 Bethel St.) in Clover, & the Carolinas Cornerstone Church in Fort Mill (1790 Gardendale Rd).

Voters will have two weeks, starting today, to vote early and in person leading up to the actual Democratic Presidential Primary on Saturday, February 3rd. The voting locations will be open from 8:30 AM to 6 PM. No voting takes place on Sunday.

The Republican Presidential Primary comes up later in February. Voters may participate in only one party’s presidential preference primary.

Don’t forget to bring to Photo ID.