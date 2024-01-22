Winthrop Women gain big win against Gardner-Webb

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a noteworthy Winthrop Women’s Basketball match, the team achieved victory over Gardner-Webb, marking a significant change since the last triumph when none of the current players were part of the roster.

The previous win against the Bulldogs in Rock Hill dated back to Barack Obama’s midway point in his second Presidential term.

This Saturday, despite trailing by as many as eleven points in the initial two quarters, the Eagles orchestrated a remarkable comeback.

Dominating the second half, they outscored their opponents 36 – 18.

The triumph was the result of a well-balanced effort, with Jada Ryce contributing ten points, Ronaltha Marc adding thirteen, and Nyah Stallings coming off the bench to score thirteen herself, including three, 3 pointers!

The final score saw Winthrop securing the victory with a score of sixty-one to fifty.