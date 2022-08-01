Teen Hit in Lancaster Apartment Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex in Lancaster that left an apartment and vehicle with gunshot holes.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st when officers found several casings and an apartment and a vehicle had both been hit by bullets at the Caroline Apartments.

Authorities tell us the teen was transported for medical attention. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

Press Release:

Lancaster, S.C. (Monday, 8/1/2022) At about 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31st, officers

responded to a reported shooting at Caroline Court in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, officers met with witnesses that said they heard gunshots fired towards the apartment complex at the Williams Estate entrance. During a search of the entrance, officers located several casings and a vehicle that had been hit by bullets.

Officers spoke with an apartment tenant whose property was stuck by a bullet. The bullet

traveled through the apartment siding, exited an interior wall, and entered another interior wall in the kitchen above the stove, where the bullet lodged. No one inside that apartment was hurt.

Police secured the scene at that apartment and responded to another part of the apartment

complex, where they found a teenager had been struck by a bullet from the same incident. The teens injuries were not life-threatening. The teen victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.