CN2 Digital Dashboard – Events In Lancaster – National Night Out & Cultural Arts Center Series

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Save the date for some events coming up in Lancaster. National Night Out is this Tuesday and a Conversations Series continues at the Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday.

Lancaster County is holding their annual National Night Out tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2nd from 4 to 7 PM in downtown Lancaster.

The purpose of the event is to promote strong community ties between police and neighbors. Residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy food, music and games.

The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center continues its Conversations Series on Wednesday, August 3rd and will feature a discussion on the history of Lancaster County African-American Churches.

The history lesson will begin around noon at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on West Cay Street.

