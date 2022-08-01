RH Police Searching For Driver Suspected of Shooting at Another Driver

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police said a driver was shot by another driver at an intersection in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

Officers said the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive at 3:18 am Sunday when another vehicle cut him off.

The victim told police after he honked his horn the driver began shooting at him.

Police found five gunshot holes in the victim’s car.

The victim also has an abrasion under his right arm, police say.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male with short hair driving a red SUV, possibly a KIA.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 803-329-7293.

Press Release:

On Sunday July 31, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to Montclair Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

Officers met with the 27-year-old male victim who stated while he was stopped at the intersection of The victim told officers he honked his horn at the other vehicle and the driver started shooting at him.

There were five gunshot holes observed on the victim’s vehicle, and the victim had a red abrasion under his right arm from one of the projectiles.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair driving a red SUV possibly a KIA.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.