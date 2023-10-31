Teaching assistant’s quick reaction saves a York Middle School student’s life

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York Mother is thankful for a Middle School teaching assistant who made a phone call she believes saved her sons life.

That call came after Barbara Adkins said the student shadow for her son Tanner at York Middle School noticed a mood change in her son, which doctors later found to be caused by a severe case of meningitis.

Adkins said her son has struggled since the day he was born.

“He had cerebral palsy, he had hydrocephalus, and it went on from there,” Adkins said.

“They told me Tanner wouldn’t live past two years old.”

Tanner is now a 14 year old honor student at York Middle School, and Adkins feels her son has a lot of life left to live, in part thanks to teaching assistant Jake Beverly.

Beverly was the first to notice a medical emergency at school, when he noticed Tanner leaned over in his wheel chair shortly after he finished a test. Beverly said he immediately knew something was wrong.

“He was still leaned back, he was looking pale, and the stomach was still hurting and it just kept going and going,” Beverly said. “I was like okay I got to call mom and tell her to come get you.”

That call is what Adkins says saved her son’s life, as shortly after she picked up her son, Tanner’s condition grew worse. This led to a hospital visit where doctors found a mass in Tanner’s stomach caused by meningitis.

The mass le to four total surgeries for Tanner, before he was discharged from the hospital three weeks after he arrived.

Tanner is now back in the classroom with his shadow, Jake Beverly where Adkins says she has no doubts about her son’s safety.