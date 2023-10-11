York Middle School classroom assistant recognized for saving student

YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) – At this week’s York School District One Board Meeting, York Middle School Assistant Jake Beverly was recognized for his hard work and diligence.

Leaders say Beverly went above and beyond, ensuring the health and safety of a student for whom he provides assistance. Specific details about the student and what happened are not being released.

Beverly’s attention to detail resulted in a call to the student’s parents. The call was followed by medical care, and a diagnosis of a medical condition. The parents of the students have expressed their gratitude and thank Beverly for his concern and quick thinking.

The school district thanking Beverly for all of his hard work making school a safer place for students.