ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a pregnant woman dies in a car wreck official in the area are calling the road where that wreck took place as one of the most dangerous in the county.

Plus, a York mother is thanking a middle school teaching assistant for making a phone call she believes saved her son’s life.

And a teacher at Saluda Trail Middle School is using stories she was told as a child to inspire her to write a book.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.