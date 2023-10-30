Fundraising underway for pregnant mom who lost her life in crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fundraising is underway for a Rock Hill woman and her unborn child after officials say they died in a fatal 3-vehicle collision last week.

A Go Fund Me account has raised more than 13,000 and a family friend with Hunni Doo Creations is selling t-shirts.

Later this week family and friends will remember the life of a 25 year old mother and her unborn child who died in a 3-vehicle crash in Chester County.

The road where that wreck took place is being called one of the most dangerous roads in the county by a fire chief.

According to Lewis Fire Chief, Robert Abell almost all of wrecks his team responds to are on Highway 72.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, October 25th around 3 PM on Highway 72 at East Chapel Road in Chester County three vehicles collided.

As a result of the crash Kaitlyn Potter of Rock Hill and her unborn child died.

Her Two children were in the car with her and were injured.

According to the Chester County Coroner one child is still in the hospital and one has been released.

What led up to the crash has not be released at this point. South Carolina Highway Patrol says its still investigating the crash.

If anyone would like to order a t-shirt, you can reach out to Jerrilynn Smith at Hunni Doo Kreations on Facebook or by phone at (803) 616-7010.