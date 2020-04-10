Symbol of Unity – American Flags in Downtown York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) York city leaders say a resident asked them to place American flags in downtown York to bring unity during this COVID-19 Pandemic. City manager, Seth Duncan says he and his team decided to put the flags up and the flags will be on display through the 4th of July holiday.
