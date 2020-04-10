28-Year-Old Man Taken To Charlotte Hospital After Shooting In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 400 E. Barr Street in Lancaster. While on the way, a woman called and told officers she was en route to MUSC Health Lancaster with a man who had been shot.

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified him as 28-year-old Joshua Page of Lancaster.

Page was later flown to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte.

Officers investigated the crime scene. Later the next morning, they received a call from Atrium Health, stating that Page was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the facility.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 13.

Investigators continue to pursue leads in this case. At this time there is little suspect information or information in general concerning this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.