Suspect in bank robbery now in custody and facing charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is charging Herbert Barnes with Entering a Bank with Intent to Steal. Barnes was booked into the Rock Jail and is awaiting a Bond Hearing.

On Wednesday afternoon, the then, suspected bank robbery caused the Child Development Center at York Technical College to be placed on lock down. The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a suspected robbery at Family Trust Federal Credit Union on Progress Way near Dave Lyle Blvd.

According to York Technical College, the lockdown was because of a police presence on campus, and out of an abundance of caution

Previous story: Sep. 27th 2023

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Officers responded to Family Trust after a black male wearing grey hooded sweatshirt, black hat, and grey sweatpants handed a note to the teller that stated, “This is a robbery give me everything behind the counter.”

They say that the suspect did not display a weapon or indicate he was armed and when the teller returned the note, the suspect left the bank on foot.

Officials say numerous officers responded to locate the suspect. An officer observed a black male exit the wood line on Lakeshore Parkway. The male matched the physical description but was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The Rock Hill Police Department say the male was detained and later positively identified as the suspect. Officers also recovered the grey hooded sweatshirt, black hat, and grey sweatpants in the area where the suspect was located.

The suspect, Herbert Barnes 57 of Rock Hill, is in custody and charges are pending.