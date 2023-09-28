“A Survivor’s Story” – Woman shares journey during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It may sound hard to believe, but imagine having your ovaries removed because you are at high risk of developing cancer.

After the surgery, you are later diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer. That is more common than you may think and a York County Cancer survivor is sharing her story in hopes to help other women.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sitting down with a survivor who is determined to live.

Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer are irregular bleeding, and bloating, along with others. Dr. James Hubbard with Carolina OB/GYN explained those symptoms can mean a lot of things, so always talk with your doctor.