Have a Waste-Free Halloween with York County Public Works

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you have costumes that you no longer need and would like to donate to support a Waste-Free Costume Swap?

York County Public Works has made it possible to get your Halloween costumes for free while protecting the environment with a Waste Free Costume Swap at Black’s Peaches Fall Festival.

During the festival you can also participate in a make & take activity, and gain information on reducing waste and preventing litter.

Learn more about how to have a Waste-Free Halloween through the video above.

If you have a costume that you would like to donate in advance of the event, you can drop items off between 7:00a.m. and 4:00p.m. Monday through Friday in the lobby of York County Public Works.

