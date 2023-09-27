Friday Night Flashback – Brown Still Making Big Plays

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dion Brown earned the name “Big Play” due to his outstanding performance a year ago, and as a member of the Lewisville Lions he continues to deliver exceptional plays.

On Friday night, he executed an impressive catch along the sideline, and it required not one, not two, but three volunteers to push him out of bounds.

Following the play, he made it clear that it was a first down. He’s just one of the many standout players on the top-ranked Lewisville Lions this season.

Friday Night Flashback is made possible by Elite Air & Heat, your hometown service team for HVAC repairs, replacements & more.